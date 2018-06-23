Rusev Responds To Threat From AJ Styles, WWE Superstar Turns 29, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Video

- Above is a new Total Bellas bonus clip with Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella trying goat yoga on their picnic date.
- Billie Kay turns 29 years old today while King Maxel turns 3 and Brandi Rhodes turns 35.
- As noted, WWE Champion AJ Styles took to Twitter this weekend and commented on his Extreme Rules match against new #1 contender Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute wrote the following in response:
You can't mess with perfection #RusevDay #AndNew https://t.co/En7C4BTS8C— Rusev (@RusevBUL) June 22, 2018
Excited to face @RusevBUL for the #WWEChampionship and I know many are as well. And just for you and the little songbird next to you, I'm gonna make #RusevDay #Phenomenal. #AndStill— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 22, 2018