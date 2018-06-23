Braun Strowman Launches Finn Balor (Video), WWE Stars Prank Becky Lynch (Video), Ronda Rousey

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how Renee Young and Paige recently pranked Becky Lynch.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Ronda Rousey's 30-day storyline suspension was justified. As of this writing, 59% voted, "No. Alexa Bliss went too far with her insults, and Rousey should have gotten the chance to settle it in the ring." The rest went with, "Yes. She attacked several people, including Raw General Manager Kurt Angle and a crew of referees."

See Also Ronda Rousey Gets New Stephanie McMahon Themed Merchandise

- WWE posted this video of Braun Strowman launching Finn Balor onto their opponents at last night's WWE live event in Boise, Idaho. The main event saw Strowman, Balor and Bobby Lashley defeat Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens.