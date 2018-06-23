WrestlingInc.com

The Rock Introduces NOSSA CHAPE Special, Molly Holly Games, Fans On RAW Extreme Rules Participants

By Marc Middleton | June 23, 2018

- Former WWE Women's Champion Molly Holly games with Xavier Woods in this new UpUpDownDown video.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who should join Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley in the multi-man match at Extreme Rules to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. As of this writing, 37% voted for Seth Rollins while 21% voted for Finn Balor, 17% for Drew McIntyre, 7% for Braun Strowman, 5% for Elias, 5% for Kevin Owens, 3% for Baron Corbin, 2% for Jinder Mahal, 2% for Bobby Roode and 1% for WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler.

- FOX Sports tweeted this video of The Rock introducing the NOSSA CHAPE special that premieres at 4:15pm EST today. Rock noted on Twitter that he was emotional when recording the video.



