New Projects Featuring Vader Still On The Way

The pro wrestling world lost Vader far too soon. Since his passing plenty of people have commented about his impact on the world of pro wrestling and he will never be forgotten.

It is unfortunate Vader never saw his day in the WWE Hall Of Fame before he passed. It was something Vader wanted a lot and he even campaigned for his induction because he knew he didn't have much longer due to his health problems.

See Also WWE Paid Tribute To Vader In A Great Way

Vader may not be with us anymore but his son announced via Vader's Twitter account that there are a couple things on the way for fans. Apparently, Vader and his son were busy working on some projects and we will soon know what they have in mind. His son said "it will always and forever be Vader Time," so stay tuned because he said they have been working on these upcoming projects for a while now.