Nia Jax Makes Fun Of Alexa Bliss' Tattoo, CSR Talks Big Cass Being Release By WWE, Cesaro Games

By Joshua Gagnon | June 23, 2018

- Above is the latest Clash with Cesaro where he was located at Grizz Gaming for the episode.

- Last week, WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss showed off her new tattoo that said, "I am enough." Possibly still salty from Bliss' Money in the Bank cash-in, Nia Jax wrote on Twitter, "For someone that doesn't care what anything thinks it's weird they have to go out and get a tattoo that says they're enough." On last Sunday's PPV, Bliss caused a DQ during Jax's title match against Ronda Rousey and shortly after defeated Jax to become the new champ.



Sami Zayn Undergoing Surgeries For Multiple Injuries, Likely Out Until WrestleMania 35 Season
- Below is the latest Chair Shot Reality on Wrestling Inc. featuring Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg. This week's playlist includes: WWE firing Big Cass: When it happened and reactions to it, Bigger surprise: Dolph Ziggler wins IC title or Rusev vs. AJ Styles?, and if it's time for a women's show on WWE Network.

