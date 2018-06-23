Nia Jax Makes Fun Of Alexa Bliss' Tattoo, CSR Talks Big Cass Being Release By WWE, Cesaro Games

- Above is the latest Clash with Cesaro where he was located at Grizz Gaming for the episode.

- Last week, WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss showed off her new tattoo that said, "I am enough." Possibly still salty from Bliss' Money in the Bank cash-in, Nia Jax wrote on Twitter, "For someone that doesn't care what anything thinks it's weird they have to go out and get a tattoo that says they're enough." On last Sunday's PPV, Bliss caused a DQ during Jax's title match against Ronda Rousey and shortly after defeated Jax to become the new champ.

For someone that doesn't care what anyone thinks it's weird they have to go out and get a tattoo that says they're enough ?? — Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) June 22, 2018

Still red and swollen ... but means so much to me " I am enough " ?? pic.twitter.com/Rw6UacbdLX — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 16, 2018

See Also Sami Zayn Undergoing Surgeries For Multiple Injuries, Likely Out Until WrestleMania 35 Season

- Below is the latest Chair Shot Reality on Wrestling Inc. featuring Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg. This week's playlist includes: WWE firing Big Cass: When it happened and reactions to it, Bigger surprise: Dolph Ziggler wins IC title or Rusev vs. AJ Styles?, and if it's time for a women's show on WWE Network.