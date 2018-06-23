Enzo Amore On Who Was His Best Friend On The Road, Praises Two Top RAW Stars

Enzo Amore is no longer with WWE and although he would probably prefer you call him Real1 now, the Certified G will always be Enzo to us. But just because he's been released from WWE and could hold some animosity over how his separation from Vince McMahon and Company went down, Amore was quick to praise a few of his old co-workers as he spoke to This Is 50.

"Adrian Neville who's my best friend, I rode with him on the road. He was the most crisp athletic, poignant -- guy never missed a step it was insane I had never seen anybody who could move in a wrestling ring like him it was like second-nature to him. Flips, name it, agile jumping in and out of the ring effortlessly to the top rope like crazy."

"Finn Balor, just takes good care of his body and his mind for that matter he's just a class act and he's a pro. Another guy would probably be Seth Rollins. Just takes care of himself crazy just so in tune to his body and his work. These people they take it so seriously."

When asked what about himself, Real1 replied, "I was different. I wasn't like anyone else. The business has never seen the likes of me ever and probably never will. I focus in a completely different aspect of that business than they did. They were hitting the gym working hard athletic and looked great and they worked on the other things I worked on too I'm not taking away from that. I mean I could have worked harder on those things I definitely could have but at the end of the day you know I'm not on PEDs, alright? Enzo wasn't popping for PEDs. I did my curls."

Amore went on to discuss how he had to scratch and claw every day in order to maintain his position in WWE. He was often told he would be released countless times and although it finally happened his efforts in paying attention to the things that matter kept his job for as long as it did. After all, he was selling a ton of merchandise in his day and Vince McMahon likes money. Real1 continued as he equated himself to another boisterous funnyman who also made a boatload of cash in his heyday.

"I was focused as a writer and marketing and a character. I was like Jim Carrey. I would be up until 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning on nights I was facing a wall. Because when I walked into WWE I was told I was going to be fired ten times because I'm the smallest guy around. People I came in with the only people who made it was me, Charlotte Flair, Mojo who played in the NFL, Baron Corbin who played in the NFL and Ric Flair's daughter is the other one. So you're talking about I come in with like 25 people and I see hundreds walking out the door during the five years I'm in the developmental system. I'm the only one that made it, I was found on the back of a piano truck and I was a f—king washed-up rapper who hadn't made it yet. So I'm blessed and the stars aligned for me."

"So I had to beat my boss to work every day and nobody can take that away from me when I was in developmental. The Seth Rollins the Mojo Rawleys the Charlotte Flairs they'll be the first ones to tell you, 'yeah I had to beat my boss to work everyday half the time because I would get myself in trouble with the s*** I would say and do but 9 times out of 10 it was because I didn't want to give them any reason to fire me when I was so often being told that I was going to be fired."

Enzo Amore was blessed indeed but he had the gift of gab like nobody could teach although his countless hours grinding away working for Dusty Rhodes' next promo class while he honed his craft in the WWE Performance Center probably helped a lot too. Only time will tell if we ever see Enzo Amore make any kind of return but hopefully, it will translate into something special if it ever happens.

