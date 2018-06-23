WrestlingInc.com

Austin Aries And Adam Page Show Off Nasty Injuries, Konnan Returning To The Ring, Jay Lethal - ROH

By Joshua Gagnon | June 23, 2018

- Above is a preview for Jay Lethal vs. KUSHIDA at ROH Best in the World on June 29. Lethal said he's looking to beat everyone who has defeated him recently as he looked to return to title contention. This will be the rubber match between Lethal and KUSHIDA.

- After five years away from the ring, Konnan (54) will be making his return as part of MLW's Battle Riot in New York City on July 19. After coming off hip surgery in March, Konnan noted he's just dipping his toes in the water with this match and would like to make a full comeback by the end of the year.




- Austin Aries defended the Impact World Championship against Adam Page in Australia at World Series Wrestling's International Assault Best of the Best show. Both ended up having cuts above their eye after the match, which you can check out in the photos below.



