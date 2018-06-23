WWE To Run A Major Indie Wrestling Event In 2019?

There has been talk of doing a major indie wrestling event on the WWE Network in 2019, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The idea would be to feature wrestlers who are not under contract to WWE on the special event. No word yet on who WWE might be interested for the event or what indie promotions they could partner with but they currently have working relationships with WWN Live in the United States and ICW & PROGRESS in the UK, among others. It was also reported this week that they have a new working relationship with Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan.

We noted a few weeks back that there was also recent talk of running PROGRESS and ICW (Insane Championship Wrestling) events on the WWE Network. This is something that has been talked about for a few years now, and even mentioned once during an investors call, but Vince McMahon has gone back & forth on the idea. The latest word was that the idea is back on but we don't know when they will actually start moving forward, if at all.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

