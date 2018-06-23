WWE Main Event Recap: Tony Nese In Action, Breezango Vs. Authors Of Pain



The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Tony Nese and Gran Metalik (with Lince Dorado) make their entrances as Percy Watson and Tom Phillips check in on commentary.

Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik

They lock up. Nese pushes Metallic to the corner. Nese strikes Metalik several times. Metalik hits an arm-drag on Nese. Metalik dropkicks Nese. Nese eventually attempts a Superpex, Metalik fights out of it. Metalik hits a hurricanruna from off the top rope on Nese. Metalik pins Nese for a two count. Metalik gets Nese up in a Fireman's Carry position. Nese grabs at Metalik's mask. Nese hits German Suplex on Metalik. Nese hits the Running Nese on Metalik. Nese pins Metalik for the win.

Winner: Tony Nese

A recap of Ronda Rousey assaulting RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle on RAW is shown.

A recap of Asuka kicking James Ellsworth, and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella kicking Asuka on SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap is shown of Dolph Ziggler defeating Seth Rollins to win the Intercontinental Championship on RAW.

Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) and Authors Of Pain (Akam & Rezar) make their entrances.

Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) vs. Authors Of Pain (Akam & Rezar)

Akam and Breeze start the match. Akam pushes Breeze to the mat. They lock up. Akam sends Breeze over the top rope to the ring apron. Breeze comes back into the ring and slides under Akam. Breeze goes for a cross-body, Akam catches him and goes for a powerslam. Breeze fights out of it and dropkicks Akam. Breeze eventually hits a superkick on Akam. Breeze pins Akam for a two count. Akam slams Breeze to the mat. Rezar tags in. Rezar elbows Fandango to take him off the apron. Akam and Rezar hit their Last Chapter finisher on Breeze. Rezar pins Breeze for the win.