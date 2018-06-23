WrestlingInc.com

WWE Star Takes Photo Of Bianca Belair's Wedding Dress, Chris Jericho Vs. Edge Full Match, WWE Shop

By Joshua Gagnon | June 23, 2018

- Above is Chris Jericho vs. Edge in a steel cage match from Extreme Rules in 2010. The finish came when Edge hit a spear on Jericho for the pinfall victory.

- As noted, NXT Stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford were married today. Ember Moon was in attendance and tweeted out photos of the couple during their ceremony, which you can check out below.



