Finn Balor Channels The Bullet Club (Photo), 'Austin 3:16' Promo Anniversary, Kofi Kingston

- Above is another match-up from the Rocket League Father-Son Tournament featuring Kofi Kingston and WWE SmackDown Referee, Jason Ayers. Team Ayers would pick up the 3-2 victory.
- 22 years ago today, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin cut his famous "Austin 3:16" promo after winning the King of the Ring in 1996. Austin would defeat Jake "The Snake" Roberts in the finals. You can see his full promo in the video below.
- While on the road, Finn Balor stopped off at a local Cracker Barrel to take a seat for a moment. Along with the photo, Balor posted simply a question mark. Wrestling fans will be familiar with The Bullet Club taking very similar photos at their favorite breakfast stop when they're on the road.
June 23, 2018
I think Some people are missing ?????? pic.twitter.com/Ef8BeMm5Mn— ???? ?????? (@bojasssim1) June 23, 2018