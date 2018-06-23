Finn Balor Channels The Bullet Club (Photo), 'Austin 3:16' Promo Anniversary, Kofi Kingston

- Above is another match-up from the Rocket League Father-Son Tournament featuring Kofi Kingston and WWE SmackDown Referee, Jason Ayers. Team Ayers would pick up the 3-2 victory.

- 22 years ago today, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin cut his famous "Austin 3:16" promo after winning the King of the Ring in 1996. Austin would defeat Jake "The Snake" Roberts in the finals. You can see his full promo in the video below.

See Also Steve Austin Recalls One Of The Worst Beatings He Received In The Ring

- While on the road, Finn Balor stopped off at a local Cracker Barrel to take a seat for a moment. Along with the photo, Balor posted simply a question mark. Wrestling fans will be familiar with The Bullet Club taking very similar photos at their favorite breakfast stop when they're on the road.