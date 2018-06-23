WrestlingInc.com

WWE Live Event Results From Boise (6/22): Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Team, Six-Man Main Event, More

By Marc Middleton | June 23, 2018
WWE Live Event Results From Boise (6/22): Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Team, Six-Man Main Event, More Photo Credit: Miguel Discart

Thanks to Anu Mabe for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Boise, Idaho:

All of the matches are not in order (for the most part) but this was a great show. Our first WWE house show since 2015 and more fun than a Houston RAW we attended last year. Very family friendly. Some areas were tarped off but I'd estimate attendance at 50-60%. Crowd was still loud and engaged all night

* Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose

* Dana Brooke and Bayley defeated Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan with Liv Morgan

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Kalisto

* The B Team defeated Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews and Breezango

* Bobby Roode defeated Elias

* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Sasha Banks

* Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens

