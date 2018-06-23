Backstage Updates On The Undertaker Working WWE SummerSlam

WWE has reportedly presented The Undertaker with a potential storyline and match for the SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn on August 19th, according to the @WrestleVotes Twitter account that has been reliable in breaking scoops over the past year or so.

The new report noted that Taker working Madison Square Garden on July 7th and the Super Show-Down event in Australia on October 6th should be a good sign for SummerSlam. Taker has been confirmed to face Triple H at the big SSD special on the WWE Network and he will team with Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns to face Elias, Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens at MSG.

No word yet on how those matches could tie-in to SummerSlam or who he might wrestle at SummerSlam but it was noted that the idea being pitched to Taker is something that he pushed for at one point.