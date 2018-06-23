Champions Missing WWE SmackDown?, New DDP YouTube Series , Fans On Johnny Gargano Vs. Tommaso Ciampa

- WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is featured in a new YouTube series from his DDP Yoga brand - We Can Rebuild You. Above is the first episode of the series, featuring Jerry and DDP.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans about their favorite Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa match in WWE NXT. As of this writing, 46% voted for the Unsanctioned Match at "Takeover: New Orleans" while 41% voted for the Chicago Street Fight at "Takeover: Chicago II" and 13% voted for the Cruiserweight Classic first round match in August 2016.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles is not scheduled for Tuesday's SmackDown in Ontario, California. AJ is currently in Australia on a WWE promotional tour with SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella but she is being advertised for SmackDown. No word yet on if she will miss SmackDown as well. Below is a new photo of Styles and Carmella in Australia promoting the big Super Show-Down WWE Network special set for October: