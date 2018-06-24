Ricochet On When It Hit Him That He Was Going To WWE

Ricochet appeared on his hometown local news, WPSD 6, and talked about being billed from his hometown, signing with WWE, and getting into wrestling at a young age. Here are some of the highlights:

Getting into pro wrestling:

"I was having more fun doing wrestling than I was going to school, since I can remember I always watched it. ... I quit the football team to start wrestling and at first my Dad was like, 'I don't think it's a good idea, I don't like it. It's not a good idea.'"

Signing with WWE:

"I never thought I would be here, the fact that I am is insane. I always say nothing is certain until it's certain. That's just always the way I looked at it. ... It didn't really hit me until I had the [WWE] contract and I was at the post office. I thought, 'Oh man, when I send this off, that's it. You know what I mean?'"

See Also Ricochet On What He Misses From Classic Pro Wrestling In Today's World

Wanting to be billed from his actual hometown:

"They all poke fun at me like, 'Where's Paducah from? Where's Paducah? You should be from Louisville, because Paducah doesn't sound cool.' I'm like, 'Aw no, Paducah's cool, man!' I like the fact they say I'm from Paducah, Kentucky because home is where it all started."

You can check out the full interview by clicking here.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WPSD 6 with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.