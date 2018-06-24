Alberto Del Rio Talks Calling Triple H To Apologize, How Andrade Cien Almas Is Doing, Retirement

Alberto Del Rio spoke with WSVN-TV entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet at Coastal Championship Wrestling last night in Coral Springs, FL. You can watch the full interview in the video above, they sent us these highlights:

Calling Triple H to apologize:

"I've always been on good terms with Vince McMahon. The other stuff is public knowledge, my stuff with other people. I always take responsibility for my actions and I know I got it wrong, I made a mistake and I misjudged someone in that company last year. And being the man I am and of course I called him and I apologized for that and we're good. They're just going in a different direction than I'm going. I don't want to be tied up to any company. I don't want to sign any contracts."

His plans to retire from pro wrestling next year:

"I'm in the middle of going from being a wrestler to being an entertainer. I still love wrestling, I still have a lot of passion for wrestling but I think it's time for me to start moving on to other stuff. We know never, if I have to be one of those guys wrestling with my tiny little trunks at the age of 60 if I have to. I'm not criticizing anybody because you never know where life is going to get you. Everything looks good for me, I have invested my money wisely, I have saved my money. So everything looks good, I have a lot of projects like the stuff with Combate Americas and my good friend Campbell McLaren is doing fantastic. We became number two, we blasted Bellator in numbers, ratings and everything else, we're just right behind UFC and of course UFC is that monster that nobody is going to defeat. I'm starting a telenovela, doing some episodes next week in Mexico. So there's a lot of things for me out there. My plan is to do this year then do next year as a farewell tour and perform in the places that marked me in my career."

His contract status:

"I don't think I'm going to sign a contract with anyone. There's another big company in Asia wanting to sign me but I don't know. These days my time is for my kids and to continue knocking on the door in those other opportunities in the entertainment business."

Andrade Cien Almas:

"He's doing great. I know many people don't believe this but I don't watch wrestling and I don't read the stuff on the Internet. I don't go on the Internet and I don't care what's going on out there. I live my life, I do my stuff, I'm pretty busy and my downtime is for my kids. So I don't watch wrestling at all so I don't really know. I know he's doing well, they have him on the main roster and they're using him and they're pushing him and I'm glad they're doing it because he has a lot of talent. He's a fantastic kid, a good looking kid and he's hungry. I hope they continue bringing up not just more Mexicans but more Latin wrestlers to that company."