Alberto El Patron Praises CM Punk's Performance At UFC 225

CM Punk did not walk out of Chicago in victory after UFC 225, but he did win a very important legal battle days earlier. However, defeating Dr. Chris Amann in a defamation lawsuit took a lot out of CM Punk and cost him much-needed focus as he prepared for his fight in the Octagon.

The Second City Savior lost in a unanimous decision to Mike Jackson in Chicago. Dana White has since come down on both Johnson and Punk's performances meaning another fight for either of them in the UFC doesn't sound very likely at this point.

Alberto El Patron recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet where Mexico's Greatest Export discussed Punk's UFC loss in the best way possible. Del Rio said Punk did well and he went on to say how he feels the criticism against him hasn't been justified because, in the end, a majority of Phil Brooks' biggest critics have never been in a real fight before so they have no idea what it's like.

"He did well, he did well. I just hate to listen to people talking crap about someone like Phil. Someone who has the balls to try something different and train in a different sport and jump in that f--king cage. Most of these people criticizing him have never been in a real fight in their life and most of those guys, unfortunately, come from our business, the pro wrestling business. And everybody knows this and they hate me because I keep saying this but 90% of the m-----------rs in this business have never been in a real fight in their life and those are the ones criticizing someone like Phil."

"He did an amazing job. It's super difficult to make the transition from pro wrestling to MMA especially in the past when you didn't do any combat sports like Phil. He practiced other sports but he's not like Brock Lesnar or me or many others who had a background in wrestling or Jiu Jitsu or whatever. It's difficult, that moment when you're standing in that cage or inside that ring and you have that other guy in front of you and you're about to trade punches for real, that's when you start thinking 'f--k. What was I f--king thinking?' But he did a good job. Good job Phil, I'm proud of you. And I know he said he's not going to do it again but if you do, you know that you have a big supporter right here."

Source: Chris Van Vliet