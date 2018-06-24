WrestlingInc.com

WWE Live Event Results From Salt Lake (6/23): Mike Kanellis Attacks, Bobby Roode Performs With Elias

By Marc Middleton | June 24, 2018
Thanks to Tony Hussmenn for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Salt Lake City, Utah:

* Bayley and Dana Brooke defeated Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott when Bayley pinned Ruby with the Bayley-to-Belly

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Kalisto with a Lumbar Check. After the match, Mike Kanellis came out and wanted the cruiserweights to leave so he could have a match but they wouldn't. He tried to attack but got hit with an assisted Salida del Sol instead

* The B Team defeated Titus Worldwide and Breezango when Curtis Axel pinned Fandango after stealing the pin from Titus O'Neil

* Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose with the running right in the corner

* Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal when Braun hit the running powerslam on Jinder

* Bobby Roode defeated Elias in a quick match. Elias performed after intermission but Roode interrupted. They sang "Sweet Child O' Mine" together and Elias attacked. Roode fought him off and won with the Glorious DDT

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Sasha Banks with a roll-up

* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre when Rollins hit The Stomp on Ziggler

