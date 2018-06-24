Brian Pillman Jr. Suggests That Brock Lesnar Should Break Curt Hawkins' Losing Streak

With over 200 loses without winning a match, Curt Hawkins is making history in a way that he most likely did not have planned. WWE is marketing his losing streak so much that there is merchandise out now making fun of it. His streak typically occurs on WWE Live events, although WWE showcases it periodically on Raw, as they recent did with his loses against "James Harden" and Bobby Roode.

Although Hawkins would prefer not to be known as the person who has lost over 200 times without a win, the angle could be used greatly in his favor. After Raw, Lance Storm stated that the loss should be against a main event person, because it would not hurt them as much as a lower-card wrestler. He also mentioned how Sean Waltman became a much bigger name after defeating Razor Ramon, and the loss did not hurt Razor.

I spoke with Brian Pillman, Jr. recently on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show, and he chimed in on who should be the person who breaks Hawkins' losing streak. After Storm posted the tweet, Pillman, Jr., tweeted, "Brock." Pillman, Jr., went into detail as to why Brock would be the ideal person.

"It was on the extreme end of replies, but I think Curt Hawkins is somebody that's really [worked hard] his whole life to be where he's at," said Pillman. "Not to say that Brock [Lesnar] hasn't or anything, but I think that [Hawkins'] streak has had such a long buildup. No one's ever had anything like that, it's a very unique story in wrestling that can really be told.

"And just the amount of pops and the amount of payoff that could have, I was thinking, what's the most extreme answer to this question that's gonna have the ultimate payoff, and I think it'll be really cool. You know, maybe not pin Brock clean, but have some type of story where Brock mistakes himself and Curt gets the one-up on him."

Pillman, Jr. added that he keeps in touch with Hawkins, and he was instrumental in getting Pillman a booking with his brother's promotion in New York City. You can listen to the full interview below.

Source: Pancakes and Powerslams