Top WWE RAW Superstars Team Up (Videos), Latest WWE NXT Top 5 Video, Fans On Asuka's Mask

- Above is the latest WWE NXT Top 5 video looking at the most epic Takeover entrances in history - Bobby Roode at "Takeover: Toronto" in 2016, Sasha Banks at "Takeover: Brooklyn" in 2015, Finn Balor at "Takeover: London" in 2015, NXT Champion Aleister Black at "Takeover: Brooklyn III" in 2017 and Shinsuke Nakamura at "Takeover: Brooklyn II" in 2016.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who wore Asuka's mask better. As of this writing, 63% voted for the original Empress of Tomorrow while 37% voted for James Ellsworth.

- Weekend WWE live events have featured Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins teaming to defeat Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler. WWE tweeted this clip from one of the matches and a clip of Ziggler ranting during his entrance with McIntyre: