WWE NXT Live Event Results From Largo (6/23): EC3 & Otis Dozovic Headline, War Raiders, Nikki Cross

Thanks to Tara's friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Largo, Florida:

* Tony Nese defeated Kona Reeves

* Babatunda Aiyegbusi defeated Fabian Aichner

* Aliyah defeated Xia Li

* Adrian Jaouse with Taynara Conti defeated Jeet Rama

* The War Raiders defeated Marcel Barthel and Dan Matha

* Danny Burch defeated Christopher Dijak

* Nikki Cross defeated Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai in a Triple Threat to keep her #1 contendership to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler

* EC3 and Otis Dozovic defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake with Chad Lail