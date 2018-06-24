WWE NXT Live Event Results From Largo (6/23): EC3 & Otis Dozovic Headline, War Raiders, Nikki Cross

Thanks to Tara's friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Largo, Florida:
* Tony Nese defeated Kona Reeves
* Babatunda Aiyegbusi defeated Fabian Aichner
* Aliyah defeated Xia Li
* Adrian Jaouse with Taynara Conti defeated Jeet Rama
* The War Raiders defeated Marcel Barthel and Dan Matha
* Danny Burch defeated Christopher Dijak
* Nikki Cross defeated Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai in a Triple Threat to keep her #1 contendership to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler
* EC3 and Otis Dozovic defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake with Chad Lail