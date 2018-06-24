Why The Bar Has Been Off WWE TV, Triple H Hypes WWE Network Specials (Video), Jeff Hardy Artwork

- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy.

- Sheamus and Cesaro have been off WWE TV as of late because WWE creative has nothing for them, according to Dave Meltzer on Twitter. The Bar has appearedon just three SmackDown TV shows since the Greatest Royal Rumble event in late April and their last appearance was on May 29th. They continue to work WWE live events and lost to The New Day at last night's live event in Albuqureque, New Mexico.

- The WWE UK Title Tournament special that airs at 3pm EST on Monday will replay on the WWE Network after RAW goes off the air. The WWE NXT UK Championship special will then air at 3pm EST on Tuesday. Triple H tweeted the following promo to hype the specials: