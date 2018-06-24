Charly Caruso Responds To Question Asking If She's Leaving WWE, Lilian Garcia Relaunching Podcast

- Is Charly Caruso leaving WWE?
On Thursday, the 30-year-old WWE personality revealed in a post on Instagram that she's now a certified personal trainer by the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). This raised a lot of questions about her status with WWE, with many fans asking if she's leaving the company.
Caruso responded to one fan asking that particular question, writing, "No way! Doing this on the side!"
She then edited her post to say, "Don't worry, not leaving WWE."
I did it!! I'm a NASM certified personal trainer!! ???????? (don't worry, not leaving WWE!) I'm so excited to take my love of fitness to the next level and hope I can help others to be as passionate as I am about living their best and healthiest lives! Still figuring out the details as far as training and such goes, but all I can say is lots of exciting things are in store!! ?????? so happy and so excited! Oh, and happy #NationalSelfieDay! ???? #nasm #personaltrainer #fitness #hardworkpaysoff #nyc #newyork @nasm_fitness
You can keep track of Caruso's workout endeavors on her Instagram page.
- Lilian Garcia is relaunching her podcast, Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia.
The former WWE ring announcer announced last month that her show is leaving PodcastOne, but would return in the near future.
Garcia has announced that Chasing Glory will return on Monday, July 2 on multiple audio platforms, including a "Chasing Glory" app.
Mark your calendars! ?? #ChasingGlory podcast will be back BIGGER THAN EVER in 2 weeks, Monday, July 2nd!! Spread the word and get ready for more #Real , #Raw & #Inspiring interviews! ???????????? CHASING GLORY will be now be available in more places than ever! Available on: #spotify #applepodcasts #iHeartRADIO #spreaker #overcast #tuneIn #stitcher #soundcloud AND the all NEW "CHASING GLORY APP"! All coming to you in 2 short weeks!!!! ?????????? #prepare #dontmissout
Here are Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, and Titus O'Neil hyping the return of Chasing Glory.
Seriously @WWE @billiekaywwe & @peytonroycewwe , you have me laughing hysterically! ?? Thank you for supporting #ChasingGlory as it relaunches Monday, July 2nd!!!!! Like #theiiconics said, make sure and go back NOW & listen to their episode on Chasing Glory! It was epic! ???? Just click the link in the BIO ??! Remember, you will be able to find "Chasing Glory" on more platforms then EVER BEFORE! ?? @spotify @applepodcasts @iheartradio @spreaker_ @tunein @stitcherpodcasts @soundcloud @youtube #overcastpodcast #googlepodcasts AND the all NEW "CHASING GLORY APP"! All heading your way Monday, July 2!! #spreadtheword !! ???? #wwesuperstars #relaunch #freshstart #real #raw #inspiring
Thank you @wwe @titusoneilwwe for your tremendous support in spreading the word about the relaunch of #ChasingGlory and sharing your incredible journey in one of the past episodes. You are such an inspiring humanitarian!! ???? Chasing Glory will be available on more platforms than ever!! @spotify @applepodcasts @iheartradio @spreaker_ @tunein @stitcherpodcasts @soundcloud @youtube #overcastpodcast #googlepodcasts AND the all NEW "CHASING GLORY APP"! All coming your way Monday, July 2nd! #real #raw #inspiring #spreadtheword ????