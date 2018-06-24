Charly Caruso Responds To Question Asking If She's Leaving WWE, Lilian Garcia Relaunching Podcast

- Is Charly Caruso leaving WWE?

On Thursday, the 30-year-old WWE personality revealed in a post on Instagram that she's now a certified personal trainer by the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). This raised a lot of questions about her status with WWE, with many fans asking if she's leaving the company.

Caruso responded to one fan asking that particular question, writing, "No way! Doing this on the side!"

She then edited her post to say, "Don't worry, not leaving WWE."

You can keep track of Caruso's workout endeavors on her Instagram page.

- Lilian Garcia is relaunching her podcast, Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia.

The former WWE ring announcer announced last month that her show is leaving PodcastOne, but would return in the near future.

Garcia has announced that Chasing Glory will return on Monday, July 2 on multiple audio platforms, including a "Chasing Glory" app.

Here are Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, and Titus O'Neil hyping the return of Chasing Glory.