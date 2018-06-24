US Title Match Set For SmackDown Live This Week

Jeff Hardy didn't defend his United States Title at Money In The Bank but he is going to get a chance to put his title on the line this week. Paige recently announced she was using her powers as SmackDown Live General Manager to book a US Title match between Jeff Hardy and Shinsuke Nakamura.

"As General Manager of #SDLive, it's my responsibility to make matches that you want to SEE ... so, I'm making it official. Jeff Hardy will defend the US Title against Shinsuke Nakamura THIS Tuesday," Paige tweeted out.

See Also Randy Orton Could Come Back Soon Enough For That US Ttile

Shinsuke Nakamura is coming off chasing AJ Styles for the WWE Championship so The Artist could use a win. Nakamura is now looking to regain the United States Title this week on SmackDown Live in this rare opportunity. If anything, those two in a match against each other could translate into something really special.

Only time will tell if this is the beginning of a longer feud between the two of them or if WWE plans on building toward something totally different as Extreme Rules rolls around. We will have to tune in this week to find out.

