NXT TakeOver: Chicago II featured plenty of top-notch matches including The Undisputed Era's successful NXT Tag Team Title defense over Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. This was a great example of tag team wrestling where the two teams and their styles meshed together to create an amazing way to kick off the show.

PW Insider reports Oney Lorcan actually suffered an injury during his intense match at NXT TakeOver: Chicago. Lorcan broke his orbital bone and will now require surgery. At this time there isn't any word on when his surgery is scheduled but it was noted plans are to get his problem fixed as soon as possible.

Lorcan lit up the indie wrestling scene before coming to WWE as Biff Busick where he excelled in CZW, Evolve, and PWG. Since coming to NXT he's consistently brought good matches to the table but they haven't been able to work him into a larger role. His recent teaming with Danny Burch seemed to be the answer to that but since Lorcan is injured it seems those plans might be on pause.

NXT taped a set of television shows this week and Oney Lorcan was absent from those as well. Therefore it's probably a safe bet he won't be appearing on NXT's television product for a little while either.

This kind of injury can vary when it comes to recovery time and severity, but since he's requiring surgery it seems serious. Broken orbital bones are never fun so let's hope Oney is able to get healed up soon because his tag team with Danny Burch was really starting to take off when this setback came around.

