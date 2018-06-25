WWE Live Event Results From Anaheim (6/24): Ring Rope Snaps In Main Event, Ronda Rousey Gets A Win

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Brian Reed-Baiotto for sending in these results from Sunday's WWE live event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA:



The Honda Center's first level and club level were open for fans and the top deck was curtained off. At most, there were 2,500 or so fans on hand.



* The first match was Jinder Mahal (w/ Sunil Singh) against Bobby Lashley. Mahal got a decent amount of heat walking out and talking on the mic, and Lashley got a better reaction than it looks like he normally gets on TV and he seemed to appreciate it. The match went back and forth for about 10 minutes, and as Lashley went to confront Singh on the edge of the apron. Just when it looked Mahal was going to pound Lashley, Bobby moved aside and Jinder hammered Singh. Quickly thereafter, Lashley pinned Mahal for the victory.



* Next up was 'The B-Team and Mojo Rawley vs Breezango and No Way Jose. Once the match was announced, a lot of people went up to the snack stand to get food. In the end, Rawley pinned No Way Jose for the win.



* Mike Kanellis came out unannounced and apologized "to the hard working people of Anaheim" for not having a match. He asked if anyone wanted to come out for a match and Apollo Crews came out and beat him in less than a minute.



* Elias came out in the dark and for over five minutes, he worked the Anaheim crowd into a frenzy, and next out for the six-man tag match was Kevin Owens. KO went quickly to the corner that Elias was in and seemed to surprise Elias by giving him a big embrace, almost Owens' way of saying "way to get those people annoyed," and then Owens raised Elias' arm to get one more boo out of the crowd. Their partner was Baron Corbin. Their opponents in order of entrance were Bobby Roode, Finn Balor and Braun Strowman. Each side got in their shots and then Braun came in for the hot tag and pinned Kevin Owens after he had battered KO around the ring.



* They went into about a 20-minute intermission



* After the intermission, the first match was Kalisto, who got a big reaction against Cruiserweight champion Cedric Alexander.An old-school scenario played out in this match. A few minutes in, Alexander accidentally ripped Kalisto's mask off, and he quickly jumped out of the ring and referee Darrick Moore grabbed his mask, brought it out to him and basically covered him while Kalisto put the mask back on. For another seven to eight minutes or so, they put on an athletic match that really had the crowd going, but Alexander finished off Kalisto and paid him respect after the match by holding Kalisto's arm up so the crowd could show their appreciation for his effort.



* The ring announcer, Byron Saxton mentioned that there hadn't been a women's match and then said that was about to change. In the eight-woman tag match, it was the Riott Squad and Alexa Bliss vs Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Bayley and Ronda Rousey. All seven women (aside from Rousey) saw action and after about an eight-minute match, Rousey got the hot-tag and made Liv Morgan (I believe) tap out.



After signing autographs and taking pictures with many fans, Rousey sprinted up to the top of the stage to meet Banks, Brooke and Bayley as the four took a bow together.



* The main event saw Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. One of the scariest things I've seen in a WWE live show happened about five minutes into the main event. McIntyre went to use the rope to get momentum to go after Rollins in the middle of the ring, but the rope snapped and McIntyre fell backwards onto the floor.



Rollins, Ziggler, the ref and Reigns all kind of waited to make sure McIntyre was OK after he got off of the floor before any of them continued the match. The great deal of this bout took place in a ring where the rope was below each of their waist's (level) so it was awkward for each of them, but they really did perform like the pros they are. In the end, after a couple of false finishes, Rollins pinned Ziggler for the win.

Random Notes:

No reaction by the crowd: Mojo Rawley, Kanellis, Apollo Crews

Loudest fan favorites: Braun, Balor, Rollins

Loudest Heel reactions: Elias, Reigns, Mahal

One of the cool things about house shows is how much time wrestlers, who on tv, don't have the time to interact with fans do at these shows. Strowman was incredibly hospitable with all the high-fives, autographs and pics he posed for, and Balor was equally as fan friendly.