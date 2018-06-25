Cody Rhodes Comments On WWE Signing Talent So They Can't Work 'All In'

There are few success stories that have worked out better than when Cody Rhodes decided to gamble on himself and leave WWE. He was stuck in a loop as Stardust and although he gave his all to the character and entertained with gusto where ever he was booked, The American Nightmare obviously wasn't happy.

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks found tremendous success with 'All In' and even though the event is months away people are already calling for a sequel. Some fans are wondering how aware WWE is of this monumental indie wrestling show as well and what possible steps they might take to slow down the rise of indie wrestling.

One fan reached out to Dave Meltzer asking if he thought WWE had any plans to do some kind of promotional campaign at the 'All In' show like handing out flyers or something along those lines. The idea would be for WWE to maintain a presence at this huge indie wrestling show. This is a tactic used by countless other organizations to spread the word about their activities but it might not be WWE's style.

Meltzer replied to this fan's question by saying: "Nope and tickets are sold, all they can do it try and sign the talent on the show and pull them, and most are under contract elsewhere past that date."

See Also Cody Rhodes Started His Own YouTube Channel

Cody Rhodes obviously saw this reply from Dave Meltzer because he commented as well saying, "That's a possibility. Everybody has different goals. If your goal is to take a meet/greet style handshake photo, and pretend to be excited about going back to wrestling school...that's your prerogative ha."

The "meet/greet handshake photo" comment is an apparent reference to all of the times Triple H poses for a photo with incoming talent when they arrive in the company. It seems Cody could be trying to relay the idea that once those photos are taken the new WWE Superstar is whisked away like a fan in a meet and greet line at Axxess. The notion of comparing the WWE Performance Center to a wrestling school was also pretty evident as well, but it can sometimes be a crucial aspect to polishing up a performer's style and ring awareness as they learn how to wrestle like a WWE Superstar and find the hard camera.