Daniel Cormier Responds To Jon Jones, Chris Weidman On Beating UFC Champion, Bellator Champion Video

- Go inside the training and preparation for Bellator champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane before her title defense this Friday night at Bellator 201 vs. Alejandra Lara. Macfarlane secured the flyweight title recently and will main event her first Paramount Network show.

In the video above, Macfarlane discusses her motivation to remain champion in Bellator and how she got started in MMA. Check out the current Bellator 201 fight card below:

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network/9 p.m. ET)

Bellator Flyweight Championship

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (c) vs. Alejandra Lara

* Lightweight: Saad Awad vs. Ryan Couture

* Female Flyweight: Valerie Letourneau vs. Bruna Ellen

* Featherweight: Juan Archuleta vs. Robbie Peralta

PRELIMINARY CARD (ParamountNetwork.com)

* Welterweight: Ed Ruth vs. Andy Murad

* Strawweight: Keri Ann Melendez vs. Tiani Valle

* Heavyweight: Tyrell Fortune vs. Josue Lugo

* Welterweight: Joey Davis vs. Craig Plaskett

* Light Heavyweight: Jordan Young vs. Jamal Pogues

* Catchweight: Lance Lee vs. Ricky Furar

* Female Flyweight: Kristi Lopez vs. Paola Ramirez

* Lightweight: Jacob Rosales vs. Joshua Jones

* Featherweight: Jay Jay Wilson vs. David Conte

- If Chris Weidman is next in line for Robert Whittaker and the middleweight title, the former champion believes he has what it takes to win the belt back. Weidman lost the title to Luke Rockhold and has been working his way back to the role of No. 1 contender ever since.

"Obviously for me, that would be best-case scenario is to fight for the title, to fight Whittaker," Weidman said during an appearance on The MMA Hour. "I feel like that's a guy I match up really well against. It's a guy, I'd go out there and I believe I could finish."

Weidman continued, proclaiming himself the "most decorated guy in the division." He won the belt from Anderson Silva and successfully defended it vs. Silva, Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort. He is coming off a 2017 submission win vs. fellow top contender Kelvin Gastelum.

- Daniel Cormier responded to recent comments made by Jon Jones in his own way. The light heavyweight champion is set to face Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title next month, and the UFC Twitter accounted asked the question if "DC" would be the greatest of all time with a win. Jones, of course, disagreed with the remark.

"(Jones) doesn't have a platform and I refuse to give him a platform," Cormier told CBS Sports. "He's a nobody. He has been suspended again. He's mired in controversy for drug abuse. You don't get a platform when you're like that. It's like me glorifying Lance Armstrong."

Cormier and Jones have fought twice, with "Bones" winning both bouts. However, the result of the latest was overturned to a no-contest after his failed drug test.