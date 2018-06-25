WrestlingInc.com

WWE Live Event Results From Fresno (6/24): US Title Main Event, SAnitY Attacks, The New Day, More

By Marc Middleton | June 25, 2018
WWE Live Event Results From Fresno (6/24): US Title Main Event, SAnitY Attacks, The New Day, More Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Thanks to Billie Smith for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Fresno, California:

* The New Day defeated The Bar

* Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Tye Dillinger

* Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville

* Rusev defeated The Miz

* Sin Cara defeated Primo Colon. SAnitY attacked after the match and beat both men down

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

* WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy retained over Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe and Shelton Benjamin

