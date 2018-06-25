Stephanie McMahon Praises Charlotte Flair, When WWE Superstars Snapped Top 10 (Video), Layla

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video looking at when Superstars snapped.
- Former WWE Women's Champion Layla turns 41 years old today.
- Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today and wrote the following praise for Charlotte Flair as her ESPN The Magazine Body10 shoot comes out:
Congratulations @MsCharlotteWWE for becoming the first-ever @WWE Superstar featured in @ESPN Magazine's Body issue. Charlotte exemplifies beauty and strength, both inside and out, and I couldn't be more proud. #Body10 #WomensEvolution— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 25, 2018