Brie Bella On Daniel Bryan's Wrestling Style Since Returning To WWE, Wanting To Return To The Ring

After three years of being forced to sit on the sidelines from the WWE due to concussion issues, Daniel Bryan made his return at WrestleMania 34. Bryan teamed with SmackDown Live Commissioner to culminate their angle with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Bryan and McMahon gained the victory in New Orleans, and Bryan proceeded into full-time competition on the blue brand.

After being cleared by several doctors, WWE still refused to give the go-ahead for Bryan to return to in-ring action. Bryan was instead given the role of General Manager, which he admitted that he hated coming to work while in this position. Bryan also made it clear on several interviews that he would compete elsewhere if he did not get cleared from WWE. After a tough conversation with Vince McMahon, Bryan agreed to get checked by trainers after every match to make sure that he does not have another concussion.

Brie Bella, who encouraged Bryan throughout his injury, spoke to TVInsider to promote Total Bellas, and discussed how she feels about Bryan's health since returning to the ring.

"One thing about Bryan is he is just so healthy and physically fit," said Brie. "He really knows what he can do. That's the one thing. I do trust him with the way he moves out there and his body and what he does. I'm letting him live his dream and do what he wants because life is too short. There are times I watch and am like, 'Oh my.' At the end of the day though, he is great. He is super safe and super healthy."

Bryan is not the only one who desired a WWE return, as Brie is interested in coming back as well.

"My husband really wants us to get pregnant again. I tell him that in my heart I just really want to come back to have a main story," said Brie. "Whether it's a month long or two months, six months. I would love that. I think about how much work one kid is. Bringing another in, I can't imagine. My sister and I are really pushing hard. We would both love to, especially since the last couple of years it was Nikki was there or I was there. The Bella Twins really haven't had a run since the 'Divas Revolution.'"

However, Brie will concede to Bryan's request to have another child if WWE does not have anything for her creatively.

"Even with the Mixed Match Challenge. I was like, 'Bryan, we should do it if it came back. Wouldn't it be amazing?' I'm hoping," Brie said. "I told him to give me until next summer. Let me see if I can do something before then. If the boss doesn't want us back by next summer, we can start trying for babies."

Aside from a tag team feud between The Bella Twins and the IIconics, Brie named Asuka and Alexa Bliss as two people she would like to wrestle. Brie did compete in the first ever women's Royal Rumble match this past January, entering at 28 and lasting nearly 12 minutes before getting eliminated by her sister Nikki.

