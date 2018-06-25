Charlotte Flair ESPN Body10 Video, Charlotte Talks Biggest Challenge For Female Wrestlers, More

ESPN has published Charlotte Flair's featured article from the new ESPN The Magazine Body10 issue, which will be released on June 29th. You can check out the piece at this link. Below are highlights from the interview with a photo and above is video from the shoot:

I wish I was more like my character. In character, I am the queen. I am strong. I am confident, sometimes cocky. I'm hard to beat. Out of character, I am a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a best friend and just the girl next door that likes Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

When I first started in the WWE, I had a really hard time because I didn't look the part. I had the athleticism, but I didn't have the extra swag and the glam -- what my character Charlotte has become today. But when I'm in that ring, I want the audience and little girls and children and adults to see me as the athlete I am, not just a tall blonde that's a WWE Superstar. No. I am all athlete, and that's important, that my looks have nothing to do with what I do in the WWE.

The most challenging thing that female wrestlers face is time. Getting those segments on Raw, getting one, two, three, four segments on SmackDown, main-eventing a pay-per-view, being considered a face of the division. ... And I have said it since day one, I want to be an attraction for the company. I want to be a Roman Reigns; I want to be a John Cena. And right now the women are stealing the show and working harder than we ever have. We have had a lot of firsts, and I think we're on the right path.

With injuries, every match varies. The black eyes are accidents. The broken noses are accidents. But the bumps from when we land on the mat, they're hard. I think it looks easier, or the fans don't really understand what's happening, but it does take a toll. Every week I have some kind of mark on me. And that goes for all the girls. I think that's what separates us from other people, we're always walking around with our battle scars, and we're proud of them.