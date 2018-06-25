Adam Cole Defends At EVOLVE (Photos, Videos), Finn Balor Talks 'For Everyone' (Video), Brock Lesnar

- Above is new video of Finn Balor discussing the origins of his "Balor Club for Everyone" t-shirt.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which champion will lose their title first. As of this writing, 70% have voted for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar while 30% voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles.

- WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained his title over Walter in the dark main event of Sunday's EVOLVE 107 iPPV event. Below are a few photos and clips from the match:

Absolutely electric here in Melrose, MA at #EVOLVE107 as NXT North American Champion Adam Cole is introduced for his title defense vs WALTER pic.twitter.com/PY3Ms6ryG6 — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) June 25, 2018