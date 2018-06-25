Adam Cole Defends At EVOLVE (Photos, Videos), Finn Balor Talks 'For Everyone' (Video), Brock Lesnar

- Above is new video of Finn Balor discussing the origins of his "Balor Club for Everyone" t-shirt.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which champion will lose their title first. As of this writing, 70% have voted for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar while 30% voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles.
- WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained his title over Walter in the dark main event of Sunday's EVOLVE 107 iPPV event. Below are a few photos and clips from the match:
Absolutely electric here in Melrose, MA at #EVOLVE107 as NXT North American Champion Adam Cole is introduced for his title defense vs WALTER pic.twitter.com/PY3Ms6ryG6— Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) June 25, 2018
Main Event Bay Bay for @WWNEVOLVE with @WalterAUT vs @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/no4jNI65nA— MikeyLaFraah89 (@MikeyLaFraah89) June 25, 2018
#AndStill NXT North American Champion… Adam Cole! pic.twitter.com/7jEH0l1UnD— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) June 25, 2018
Ohhhhhhhhhh @AdamColePro #BAYBAY #evolve107 @WalterAUT pic.twitter.com/6ZOtcgEM3T— C US RISE ????????????????? (@Celts200834) June 25, 2018
I am on cloud nine... That was incredible, positively unreal! I just witnessed a WWE Champion & one of my all time favs in @AdamColePro defend said title in a @WWNEVOLVE ring. This truly has been the best day ever! What a surreal, electric moment BAYBAY!!!#Evolve107 pic.twitter.com/oW2qNKedHK— Jordan W S (@jordanw_s) June 25, 2018
One time for @WWNEVOLVE. ??@AdamColePro #EVOLVE107 pic.twitter.com/5x64W9OE56— UNSANCTIONED Podcast ???? (@UnsanctionedPW) June 25, 2018
Adam Cole retains the North American Championship! #AdamColeBayBay #EVOLVE107 pic.twitter.com/dhfZWpkbnA— Jason Kelly (@ColouroftheIris) June 25, 2018
Adam Cole ... #EVOLVE107 pic.twitter.com/MhvZhFUBum— Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonPW) June 25, 2018