Adam Cole Defends At EVOLVE (Photos, Videos), Finn Balor Talks 'For Everyone' (Video), Brock Lesnar

By Marc Middleton | June 25, 2018

- Above is new video of Finn Balor discussing the origins of his "Balor Club for Everyone" t-shirt.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which champion will lose their title first. As of this writing, 70% have voted for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar while 30% voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Adam Cole On The Pressure Of His NXT Debut, Who He Wants To Face On The Main Roster, Undisputed Era
- WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained his title over Walter in the dark main event of Sunday's EVOLVE 107 iPPV event. Below are a few photos and clips from the match:









