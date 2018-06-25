WWE Ring Rope Breaks In Main Event (Video), Jeff Hardy Warns Shinsuke Nakamura (Video), WWE Social

- WWE posted this video of the broken top rope during last night's live event match in Anaheim that saw Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler. The rope broke about 5 minutes into the main event when McIntyre tried to use it to go at Rollins. McIntyre fall backwards to the floor and the others stalled while he recovered.

- As noted, Nielsen is no longer releasing the daily social media stats for TV series & specials but they are still releasing the weekly stats. They have also dropped Instagram stats but recently brought back Facebook stats after briefly pausing them.

The June 18th WWE RAW episode ranked #5 on the top 10 list of shows that aired from June 18th through June 24th. RAW drew 550,000 interactions on Twitter and Facebook that night - 242,000 on Facebook and 308,000 on Twitter. The Twitter stats are up from the June 4th episode, which drew 189,000 interactions.

The June 19th WWE SmackDown episode ranked #6 on the top 10 list of shows that aired from June 18th through June 24th. SmackDown drew 297,000 interactions on Twitter and Facebook that night - 68,000 on Facebook and 229,000 on Twitter. The Twitter stats are up from the June 5th episode, which drew 144000 interactions.

The June 18th - June 24th list featured the 2018 BET Awards, the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards, The Rachel Maddow Show (June 19th episode), RAW, SmackDown, the 2018 NHL Awards, America's Got Talent (June 19th episode), The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (June 18th episode) and The Ingraham Angle (June 18th episode).

- As noted, Tuesday's SmackDown main event will feature WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy defending his title against Shinsuke Nakamura. WWE tweeted this video of Hardy sending a warning to Nakamura. Hardy says the ring is his canvas and he will paint a masterpiece with the title on the line this Tuesday.