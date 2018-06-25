WWE Reports 'Issues With Contract Negotiations' For Brock Lesnar's Next WWE Universal Title Defense

As noted, Paul Heyman took to Facebook this weekend and blasted RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley and others as RAW Superstars prepare for the multi-man match at WWE Extreme Rules to determine the new #1 contender for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley furthering the storyline, noting that Lesnar and Heyman "have expressed a lack of confidence in WWE management in finding a suitable opponent" for Lesnar, leading to "issues with contract negotiations" for his next title defense. Cathy also said Heyman's Facebook post was because "both sides have not only failed to reach an agreement but are completely stalled at this moment."

Cathy promised an update on the situation during tonight's RAW from San Diego.