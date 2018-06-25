Naomi And Her Fans React To Glowing Lights For Other WWE Superstars, Total Bellas Nominated, RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from San Diego in this new video.

- We noted before how WWE's Total Divas was nominated for Choice Reality TV Show in the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, which air at 8pm EST on August 12th on Fox. Voting for that award has closed but Total Bellas has also been nominated for Choice Summer TV Show. WWE announced the following on the nomination:

Total Bellas and Total Divas nominated for Teen Choice Awards WWE Universe, help Total Bellas win a 2018 Teen Choice Award! E!'s Total Bellas has been nominated for Choice Summer TV Show. Help Brie and Nikki Bella win a 2018 Teen Choice Award by heading to teenchoice.votenow.tv. Or you can vote via Twitter in a post using #ChoiceSummerTVShow and @TotalBellas. Total Divas is also up for Choice Reality TV Show at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, but voting is now closed for this catefory. (We hope you made your vote count, WWE Universe!) The Teen Choice 2018 ceremony airs Sunday, Aug. 12, at 8/7 C on Fox. Total Divas was recently renewed for Seasons 8 and 9 and will return this fall. Catch Season 3 of Total Bellas Sundays at 9/8 C on E!.

- Naomi "shook her head" on Twitter this weekend in response to a WWE Shop ad for new color-changing 3d desk lights that glow. This caused Naomi's fans to chime in and knock the company for not releasing a light for her, the WWE Superstar that glows the most. They have released lights for Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, WWE Champion AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. You can see the exchange below along with a few of the fan comments:

Light up the night with your favorite #WWE superstar! Perfect for displaying in your bedroom, living room, office, or as a night light. Get your favorite Superstar's design today at #WWEShop. https://t.co/mEms8YcKdE pic.twitter.com/YhpobeUaHx — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) June 24, 2018

Naomi didn't beg for this gimmick for 2 years to be disrespected like this — boris (@bvmbshelled) June 24, 2018

WTF where is @NaomiWWE I mean DUH she IS the Glow Queen — ?C?? #???????????????????????????????? (@MorphanScout) June 24, 2018

How are you going to sell these and not having 'ne for Naomi? It's a no-brainer. — Emiliano Martinez (@skepsipol) June 24, 2018

naomi needs one this is her gimmick... — savannah (@mickicked) June 24, 2018

I know you all see these angry tweets about @NaomiWWE : the QUEEN of glow not having one of these. This needs fixed ASAP — Andrea (@DZLituation29) June 24, 2018

How are you going to have GLOW in the dark lights with out having a @NaomiWWE one???? Y'all really dropped the ball on this one. — Devin?? (@Mvnilla) June 24, 2018

2 questions

1.)Where's @NaomiWWE glow stand?? Stop the disrespect

2.)Y'all still havebt made a glow belt?? Like what is going on pic.twitter.com/h2u6EslpGE — ? Joane E (@Naturally_Joane) June 24, 2018

@NaomiWWE is the one superstar that literally goes out there every night and glows, and she doesn't have one and isn't the first or last one shown or isn't shown at all? If it's not her, I don't want one. pic.twitter.com/GrTkzwn7Vj — Rick Sanchez (@Lion_Heart_12) June 24, 2018