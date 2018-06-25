WWE NXT Women's Title Match Confirmed For Tomorrow (Video), Total Bellas Video Recap, WWE Stock Down

- E! posted this video recap of last night's Total Bellas episode.

- WWE stock was down 1.01% today, closing at $66.46 per share. Today's high was $67.11 and the low was $65.76.

- Today's WWE UK Title Tournament special on the WWE Network saw Toni Storm defeat Isla Dawn and Killer Kelly in a Triple Threat to become the new #1 contender to WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. The match originally featured Jinny but she was injured just a few minutes into the match and it was re-started as a Triple Threat.

Storm vs. Baszler will take place on Tuesday's WWE NXT UK Championship special on the WWE Network. Below are a few shots from tonight's match: