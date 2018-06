The AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas has confirmed the 2018 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view for Sunday, September 16th.

KSAT in San Antonio reports that two big matches are scheduled for Hell In a Cell - Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles and Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens. WWE has not confirmed these matches but they were likely included in WWE's official release to local media outlets.

Tickets for Hell In a Cell go on sale this Friday at 10am via Ticketmaster.