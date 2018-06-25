Who Won The 2018 WWE UK Title Tournament?, Winner Faces Off With Pete Dunne, More (Photos, Videos)

Zack Gibson defeated Travis Banks in the finals of the 2018 WWE UK Title Tournament to become the new #1 contender to WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne.

Gibson vs. Dunne will take place on tomorrow's WWE NXT UK Championship special along with Wolfgang vs. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, Toni Storm vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Trent Seven & Tyler Bate vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly and more. We will have live coverage of the event at 3pm EST.

Below are photos and videos from the finals, including the post-match appearances from Triple H, WWE UK General Manager Johnny Saint, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Dunne: