Eli Drake Signs Contract Extension With Impact Wrestling

Eli Drake is a well-rounded and polished performer and held the top title in Impact Wrestling for 146 in 2017. The fifteen-year veteran rose from the indies to become a prominent face and The Defiant One with Impact Wrestling, but it looked like his time with the company could be coming to an end.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Eli Drake had signed a new short-term deal with Impact Wrestling. A lot of specifics about this deal were not disclosed at the time, but the thinking was Drake was secured until at least the end of July.

There was reported interest from WWE in someone like Eli Drake who can not only work in the ring but also utilize a microphone very well. Now Impact Wrestling made it official by announcing they have signed Eli Drake to a contract extension.

Impact Wrestling records months' worth of television shows at once and airs them weekly leading up to their new pay-per-view event. It is a cost-effective way to do things and works for them, but it also leaves the possibility of performers appearing on television after they've left the company. Since Impact Wrestling secured Eli Drake's services for even longer this means he will still likely be appearing on Impact Wrestling until August into September even if his contract is up at the end of July. Then again, he could be with Impact Wrestling for much longer if interest has faded from either side in negotiating with WWE. He was with WWE before and second chances are a huge part of pro wrestling.

"We're delighted to announce that dummies will be named and shamed long into the future as Eli Drake has signed a contract extension with IMPACT Wrestling," Impact's official Twitter announced. This is great news for all of Eli Drake's Impact Wrestling fans because it means The Namer of Dummies will be around for quite some time to come.