Dolph Ziggler On Ending Monday Night Rollins At RAW, Triple H & Shawn Michaels WWE UK Videos, Bayley

- Above is new video of WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler talking to Mike Rome ahead of tonight's RAW title defense against former champion Seth Rollins. Ziggler says he lives for a challenge and appreciates the match but Monday Night Rollins will come to an end tonight while the new alliance with Drew McIntyre is here to stay.

- Cricket Wireless hosted a Q&A with Bayley earlier today at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, california. Below is full video from the Q&A:

- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Triple H both appeared during today's WWE UK Title Tournament special on the WWE Network. Triple H came out with WWE UK General Manager Johnny Saint to announce the new WWE NXT UK brand that we reported on last week while Michaels later appeared to give props to the UK and introduce the tournament finals, which saw Zack Gibson defeat Travis Banks. Michaels also hyped the new NXT UK brand and said it's time for WWE to give back to the UK scene as this brand is specifically for them. Michaels, Triple H and Saint also appeared together at the end of the show to pose with Gibson. Below are photos and videos from their appearances: