Stars At WWE UK (Photos), The Undisputed Era On Losing, Toni Storm On Facing Shayna Baszler (Video)

- As noted, Toni Storm defeated Isla Dawn and Killer Kelly on today's WWE UK Title Tournament special to become the new #1 contender to WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. Storm vs. Baszler will take place tomorrow on the WWE NXT UK Championship special. Above is post-match video of Cathy Kelley talking to Storm. Storm recalls when she beat Baszler in Japan a while back and says she's going to make the UK really proud because it's now Toni Time. Storm also looks forward to being on top of the new WWE NXT UK Women's Division and says she's going to take the brand by storm.

- Today's special from Royal Albert Hall in London also saw The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly) take a loss to Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. The match was recorded before any of the recent title changes. Below is post-match video of Cathy talking to The Undisputed Era about the loss. Cole and his crew are confident that the outcomes will be different tomorrow when he defends against Wolfgang and O'Reilly & Strong defend against Bate & Seven. Cole says they are the best and they dare anyone to challenge that fact.

- Stars shown in the crowd during today's WWE Network special were NXT Champion Aleister Black, NXT's Ricochet, WWE UK Superstar Mark Coffey and female WWE UK Superstars Charlie Morgan & Nina Samuels. Below are photos of the stars in the crowd: