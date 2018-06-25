SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

WWE taped the following matches tonight in San Diego for this week's Main Event episode:
* Bobby Roode and Breezango defeated Curt Hawkins and The Ascension
* Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis
