** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | June 25, 2018
Photo Credit: @gravenbabies

WWE taped the following matches tonight in San Diego for this week's Main Event episode:

* Bobby Roode and Breezango defeated Curt Hawkins and The Ascension

* Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis

