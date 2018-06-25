Big Name Revealed As WWE 2K19 Pre-Order Bonus (Video), Six-Man Match On WWE Main Event, Total Bellas

- Above and below are Total Bellas bonus clips from Sunday's episode. Brie Bella hires a shaman to help remove Nikki Bella's negative energy in the video above and talks to family about her goat yoga experience with Daniel Bryan in the video below.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in San Diego for this week's Main Event episode:

* Chad Gable vs. Mike Kanellis

* Bobby Roode and Breezango vs. Curt Hawkins and The Ascension

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

See Also Rey Mysterio And WWE Reportedly Negotiating Three-Year Deal

- Rey Mysterio has been announced as the pre-order bonus Superstar for the WWE 2K19 video game that hits stores worldwide on October 9th for PS4, Xbox One and Windows PC. Another Superstar to be announced will be featured with Mysterio as the pre-order bonus. Below is a new game promo with WWE Superstars wearing Mysterio masks and a tweet from WWE Games: