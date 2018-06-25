WWE And The Young Bucks Seem To Be Getting Even Closer

The Young Bucks are one of the hottest tag teams in professional wrestling. The IWGP Heavyweight Champions have racked up countless title reigns, royalty checks, and superkicks along the way. The success of 'All In' might only scratch the surface when all is said and done for Nick and Matt Jackson.

The Jacksons got a WWE tryout years ago after they left TNA. A contract with ROH was already on the table for Nick and Matt Jackson so they didn't take their tryout too seriously even though they were told the entire tryout was pretty much arranged for them.

WWE wasn't in the cards for The Young Bucks because they had their own trail to blaze in the pro wrestling landscape, but you never know if things could change. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were featured by WWE during their battle against The New Day at E3 and Kenny Omega is also included as a Hidden Gem on the WWE Network.

The Young Bucks' ROH contracts are up at the end of the year and Kenny Omega could be availble in February. Therefore the WWE Universe might be growing anxious to see what happens next in that situation because WWE could be very tempting for The Golden Elite.

Now it looks like rumors of WWE getting closer to The Young Bucks are even clearer at this point because WWE's official Twitter account recently started following Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks. This might seem like a small detail, but every great journey starts with a single step and it looks like we could have already seen a few of those already.