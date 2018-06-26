Kurt Angle Sends Another WWE Star To Counseling, Top Stars Attack After RAW Goes Off The Air, Vader

- Bayley received a big reaction from fans as she snapped on this week's WWE RAW from San Diego and unloaded on Sasha Banks after they teamed with Ember Moon for a loss to The Riott Squad. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle later told Bayley that she would have to attend counseling on next week's RAW.

Above is new post-RAW video of Angle informing Banks that she also has to attend counseling next week. The storyline is that Angle will fire both Superstars if they refuse the counseling. No word yet on if they will be bringing back Dr. Shelby for this segment.

- The dark main event after RAW in San Diego saw Elias and Jinder Mahal go at it until they were taken out by Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Elias did not appear live on this week's show and Jinder briefly appeared in a backstage segment with Sunil Singh and The Riott Squad. Thanks to Christopher Fields for sending the dark main event segment in.

See Also Sting Was A Constant Source Of Support For Vader In Months Before His Passing

- WWE opened this week's RAW with a graphic in memory of former World Heavyweight Champion Vader, who passed away at the age of 63 last Monday night. Wednesday's WWE NXT episode also opened with the tribute and the same can be expected for SmackDown.