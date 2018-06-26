The Revival Talks Big RAW Win (Video), Shinsuke Nakamura Vs. Jeff Hardy Promo, WWE Legend Turns 76

- The Revival picked up a big upset win over Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley on this week's RAW in the opening match. Above is post-match video of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder talking to Mike Rome about the match. Dash goes on about how they are the best tag team on the planet and Dawson says there's a reason why they have been using the "Top Guys" name for a few years now. Dawson says it doesn't matter where they were on the card because they were the main event of RAW. Dash says there are a lot of good Superstars and tag teams in WWE but none of them are Revival-good.

- WWE Hall of Famer JJ Dillon turns 76 years old today while former WCW Tag Team Champion Mark Jindrak turns 41 and former WWE announcer Matt Striker turns 44. Also, today would have been the 67th birthday of former WWE wrestler and legendary trainer "Pretty Boy" Larry Sharpe.

- Below is a promo for tonight's WWE SmackDown main event, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy with the title on the line: