Seth Rollins Blasts Drew McIntyre (Video), How WWE Explained Ronda Rousey Match, WWE NXT UK Special

- This week's RAW main event saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler retain over Seth Rollins by DQ due to interference from Drew McIntyre, who had previously been ejected from ringside. Above is post-match video of Rollins talking to Mike Rome.

Rollins blames himself for losing the title last week and says he put in a lot of hard work to prepare for this week but the plan became unraveled just like that. Rollins says Drew isn't just a problem, he is the problem now. Rollins says he will have to stomp on Drew's face and knock out all of his teeth if he wants to stand in Rollins' way on the way back to the Intercontinental Title. Rollins says he will stop as nothing because he doesn't put himself through all of this to have it taken away by someone like McIntyre. Rollins says he wants to be IC Champion, he wants to main event WrestleMania and he wants to be the greatest of all-time but McIntyre will be nothing but an afterthought when this is all over.

- Remember to join us today at 3pm EST for live coverage of the WWE NXT UK Championship special, which was taped last Tuesday at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Matches confirmed to air include Wolfgang vs. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, Trent Seven & Tyler Bate vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly, Toni Storm vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, The Velveteen Dream & EC3 vs. NXT Champion Aleister Black & Ricochet plus the conclusion of the 2018 WWE UK Title tournament with champion Pete Dunne defending against tournament winner Zack Gibson. Below is a promo for the big event:

TOMORROW, @WWENXT and @WWE's UK division combine for another incredible night at @RoyalAlbertHall, and it all streams LIVE on @WWENetwork at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/U3NIRCCl7p — WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2018

- Ronda Rousey made her United States WWE live event debut at Sunday's show in Fresno, California, despite currently being suspended in the storylines. Rousey teamed with Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Rousey spent around 90 seconds in the match that ran just over 8 minutes. Rousey came in towards the end and went at it with Liv Morgan. She then took out Sarah Logan and put Liv in the armbar for the submission win. As seen below, WWE noted on Twitter that the "suspended" Superstar was able to work the show as she was fulfilling her contractual obligations: