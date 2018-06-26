Nia Jax Did Not Know She Was Winning The Raw Women's Championship At 'WrestleMania 34'

Nia Jax was interviewed by KUSI Newsto promote her hometown of San Diego hosting Raw. Jax discussed her unfinished business with Alexa Bliss, and how he is looking forward to get the Raw Women's Championship back.

Jax talked about her experienced competing at WrestleMania, which was her first singles match at the grandest stage of them all. Jax credits watching The Rock compete at WrestleMania in Miami, and the rush that came with it, as the moment that inspired her to get into the pro wrestling business.

With the crowd in New Orleans being hot at WrestleMania 34, Jax discussed the energy that she felt competing against Bliss, as well as revealed that she was not expecting to win the match.

"To be able to go to WrestleMania in New Orleans, and the crowd is so hot and it's so much fun" said Jax. "I didn't expect to win that night, and when I was told that I was winning, and I [hit] the Samoan Drop off the second [rope], emotions just came over me and I just balled my eyes out and looked like a hot mess."

Following her win, Jax went over to hug The Rock's mom, who inspired her to start working for the company.

"She was the one who actually told me that the company needs somebody like me to be here to show young boys and girls that no matter what size, shape, race, color, you should be following your dreams," Jax said.

Jax also brought up the advancement of the Women's Revolution, as two title matches, an all women's battle royal, and a mixed tag match were all featured on the card that evening.

After defeating Bliss at WrestleMania, Jax challenged Ronda Rousey to a match for the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank. During the match Bliss, who won the women's MITB match earlier in the show, successfully cashed it in on Jax to win the title for the third time. As previously announced on Raw, Jax will have her rematch against Bliss at the upcoming Extreme Rules event on July 15.

If any portion of these quotes are used, please be sure to credit KUSI News with the h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: KUSI News