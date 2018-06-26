WrestlingInc.com

News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live - Title Match, MizTV, GLOW Cast, Lio Rush Debuts, More

By Marc Middleton | June 26, 2018
News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live - Title Match, MizTV, GLOW Cast, Lio Rush Debuts, More Photo Credit: @waynemason

Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California.

Confirmed for tonight's blue brand show is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy with the title on the line, Xavier Woods vs. Rusev, Becky Lynch vs. Peyton Royce, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers. The cast of Netflix's "GLOW" will also be there to deliver a special message to Naomi. Tonight's 205 Live will feature the debut of Lio Rush plus a six-man elimination match with Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Jeff Hardy to defend the United States Title against Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown LIVE

* The Bludgeon Brothers to appear on "Miz TV"

* Becky Lynch goes one-on-one with Peyton Royce

* Xavier Woods of The New Day squares off with Rusev

* The cast of Netflix's "GLOW" are coming to SmackDown LIVE, and they have a message for Naomi

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.

